COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index weakened more than expected to 4.7 points in September from 5.9 points in August, the statistics office said on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of 5.0 points. Sept 2013 Aug 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 4.7 5.9 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.