COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 8.2 points in October from 7.1 points in September, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Oct 2014 Sep 2014 Full-year 2013

Consumer confidence 8.2 7.1 1.4

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk