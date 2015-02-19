COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 9.1 points in February from 9.0 points in January, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 9.1 9.0 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk