COPENHAGEN, April 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 13.7 points in April from 13.9 points in March, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a consumer confidence index of 13.1 in April.

April 2015 March 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 13.7 13.9 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

