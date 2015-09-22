COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 5 points in September from 9.2 points in August, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 5.0 9.2 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk