COPENHAGEN Oct 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 3.0 points in October from 5.0 points in September, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 3.0 5.0 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

