COPENHAGEN Dec 21 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 6.1 points in December from 5.6 points in November, the statistics office said on Monday.

Dec 2015 Nov 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 6.1 5.6 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)