COPENHAGEN, July 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 3.1 points in July from 4.4 points in June, the statistics office said on Wednesday. July 2016 Poll June 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence 3.1 4.0 4.4 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)