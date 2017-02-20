COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 4.8 points in February from 4.5 points in January, the statistics office said on Monday. Feb 2017 Jan 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 4.8 4.5 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)