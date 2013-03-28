* Final CRD IV draft carves out Danish mortgages
* Prolonged lobbying success
* Boosts supply of liquid assets
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - The latest draft of the EU's
mammoth bank regulation effort, CRD IV, accepts Danish claims
that its covered bonds should be considered equivalent to
sovereign paper.
The paper, released on Thursday, agrees to count certain
covered bonds as "assets of extremely high liquidity and credit
quality" - meaning they would be included along with sovereign
bonds in the highest class of regulatory liquidity.
Banks will be able to hold as much of this liquidity
category as they wish, with no haircut applied to asset values.
Previously, covered bonds had only been considered level 2
assets, meaning banks could hold only 40% of their liquidity
buffer in these assets, and the value of the assets would be
haircut 15%.
The Danish government, which was president of the Council of
Ministers in 2012, had successfully inserted this provision into
Council and Commission drafts of CRD IV, but the new paper
represents the final compromise between Council, Commission and
Parliament, and stands a good chance of being adopted unchanged
when the Parliament and Council vote again to confirm it next
month.
According to the text, the only covered bonds allowed in
liquidity category 1 are "covered bonds traded on transparent
markets with ongoing turnover". As most covered bond markets
outside Scandinavia are ordinary OTC markets, this appears to be
a direct reference to the Danish market, where bonds are traded
on Nasdaq OMX and use a continuous tap issuance format.
Other covered bond markets, such as the German Pfandbrief
market, do require market-making commitments from a panel of
banks in specific size, but the issues are institutionally
targeted benchmark bonds.
The Danish market has around DKK2.43bn (EUR326bn)
outstanding, with around EUR3bn traded daily, including
refinancing auctions, according to the Association of Danish
Mortgage Banks.
A paper commissioned by the Basel Committee, and authored by
a team from Copenhagen Business School, the BIS, and Danish
Central Bank, found that the covered bond market was as liquid
as the Danish government bond market, including periods of
market stress.
The Basel Committee (the EU's CRD IV is the European
implementation of Basel III) came under pressure when drafting
liquidity rules to create exemptions for countries with too few
issued government bonds - of which Denmark is one.
The Danish bank sector has been lobbying hard to change
European rules on liquid assets, since the banks would not be
able to obtain enough sovereign bonds to meet the requirements.
Although the market has never seen a default, it has been
tarnished recently, with S&P last week highlighting the large
proportion of interest-only mortgages in Denmark, combined with
falling prices in the housing market.
