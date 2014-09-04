COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.2 percent in August from a year earlier to 28 billion Danish crowns ($4.9 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.

The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales data.

(1 US dollar = 5.6662 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)