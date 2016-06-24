COPENHAGEN, June 24 The Danish crown strengthened to its strongest level against the euro since 2003, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets following Thursday's Brexit vote.

The crown, which is pegged to the euro, hit 7.4235 per euro early Friday. At 0457 GMT, the currency was trading at 7.4355 per euro. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)