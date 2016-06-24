BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
COPENHAGEN, June 24 The Danish crown strengthened to its strongest level against the euro since 2003, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets following Thursday's Brexit vote.
The crown, which is pegged to the euro, hit 7.4235 per euro early Friday. At 0457 GMT, the currency was trading at 7.4355 per euro. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.