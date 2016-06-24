COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) -

* The Danish crown has strengthened versus the euro following Thursday's Brexit vote

* Unlike last year the driver of the inflow is not a lack of credibility in the Danish central bank's willingness and ability to maintain the peg to the euro, Danske Bank senior analyst Jens Naervig said at a conference call

* This time around the inflow in the crown happens on the back of the market turning its focus to the risk to the eurozone, following the British referendum, Naervig said

* The base case is that the Danish central bank will set the lower bound of the euro-crown exchange rate at around the current level of 7.4350 crowns per euro by using interventions in the foreign exchange market, he said

* "We don't think in our base case that they will cut their key policy rate, currently at minus 65 basis points, but if the inflow accelerates then it has room to cut the key policy rate to minus 75 basis points, which we still view as the lower bound for the key policy rate in Denmark," Naervig said (Reporting by Teis Jensen)