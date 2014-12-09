Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Danica Pension, a unit of Danske Bank, said it has raised 1 billion Danish crowns ($166 million) in a new fund for investing in medium-sized firms in Denmark.
"Direct investment is a good match for our pension customers. It offers attractive returns with an additional illiquidity premium and often long investment horizons," Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement.
The fund will be focused on investments in which Danica take a minority shareholding and a seat on the board. Typically it will invest between 50 and 200 million crowns in companies that have already demonstrated a viable business plan.
Danica said it will not invest in start-ups. Enterprises with annual revenue of 150 million crowns or more are the segment we are interested in.
The fund is a result of Danica Pension's enhanced focus on direct investment in mainly Danish and Nordic enterprises, and the pension firm is planning double-digit billions of crowns of investment over the coming years, it said.
"The focus of the fund also complements the banks' lending activities," it said. ($1 = 6.0288 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.