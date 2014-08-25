COPENHAGEN Aug 25 Denmark expects to borrow more at home next year, setting its domestic financing needs at 162 billion Danish crowns ($29 billion) compared with a revised 109 billion crowns in 2014, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Denmark lowered its domestic financing need estimate for 2014 to 109 billion crowns from an earlier estimate of 116 billion crowns.

The estimates were issued ahead of the government's 2015 budget proposal, expected to be issued on Tuesday at 0800 GMT. (1 US dollar = 5.6500 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)