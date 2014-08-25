Kuwait launches US$8bn bond deal
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Kuwait is set to raise US$8bn through a dual tranche offering of five and 10-year notes, according to a lead.
COPENHAGEN Aug 25 Denmark expects to borrow more at home next year, setting its domestic financing needs at 162 billion Danish crowns ($29 billion) compared with a revised 109 billion crowns in 2014, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Denmark lowered its domestic financing need estimate for 2014 to 109 billion crowns from an earlier estimate of 116 billion crowns.
The estimates were issued ahead of the government's 2015 budget proposal, expected to be issued on Tuesday at 0800 GMT. (1 US dollar = 5.6500 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, March 13 Saudi Aramco has chosen U.S.-based FTI Consulting as global media adviser for what is expected to be the world's largest initial public share offer, industry sources said.