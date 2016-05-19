COPENHAGEN May 19 Boeing has challenged
the Danish government's recommendation to buy 27 fighter jets
from Lockheed Martin, questioning data used to suggest
its Super Hornet fighter jet was more expensive.
Boeing told a Danish parliamentary committee on Thursday
that the recommendation was based on "incomplete and possibly
flawed data".
The Danish minority government announced last week its
recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet rather
than Boeing's older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
"We have asked the Danish Ministry of Defence to reassess
its evaluation of the cost. We think their report has made the
cost of the Super Hornet 50-100 per cent more expensive than in
reality," Boeing vice president Debbie Rub told Reuters.
The ministry report evaluating each fighter jet candidate
was based on data estimating that the Super Hornet would have a
service life of 6,000 flying hours, while Boeing thinks the
right figure for Denmark is 9,500 hours.
The report also compared a one-seater fighter jet F35 to a
two-seater rather than a one-seater Super Hornet, Debbie Rub
told Reuters.
Danish defence minister Peter Christensen told Danish
broadcaster TV2 that Boeing's critique would not change the
government's recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter.
The report concluded that the total cost of the F-35 jet is
42.2 billion Danish crowns ($6.4 billion) while the Super Hornet
would cost 60.6 billion crowns.
"We were much surprised and puzzled that our aircraft should
be more expensive. Of course we hope that the Danish parliament
in the end will pick our aircraft," Rub said.
($1 = 6.6382 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen, Editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard/Ruth
Pitchford)