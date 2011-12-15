COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 Denmark's central bank on Thursday lowered its forecasts for economic growth in 2011-2012 but kept its 2013 GDP growth forecast unchanged.

Following are the central bank's key macroeconomic forecasts from its new quarterly report, compared with its previous forecasts. Figures are percentages, unless specified otherwise.

2011 Pvs* 2012 Pvs* 2013 Pvs* GDP +1.0 +1.4 +1.1 +1.6 +1.6 +1.6 Private consumption -0.7 -0.5 +1.1 +1.9 +1.7 +1.8 Unemployment** (1000s) 110 110 119 112 114 102 Inflation (HICP***) +2.7 +2.6 +2.2 +1.9 +1.7 +1.8 Govt balance (pct/GDP) -3.8 -4.0 -5.7 -3.9 -2.9 -2.8 C/A surplus (pct/GDP) +6.6 +5.9 +5.5 +5.2 +5.3 +5.0

NOTES:

* The bank's previous forecasts are from its third-quarter review published on Sept. 20.

** Registered net unemployment in thousands. *** HICP = Consumer price inflation according to the EU-harmonised price index. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)