COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Denmark's central bank on Thursday cut its forecast for economic growth in 2012 and said it was crucial for the country to keep at least as tight a grip on public finances as eurozone countries will under new rules.

The Nationalbank lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.4 percent given in September but kept its 2013 GDP growth forecast steady at 1.6 percent.

The bank raised its estimated of the 2012 public sector deficit to 5.7 percent of GDP from 3.9 percent.

"Activity in the Danish economy has declined since summer, and the first real growth is not expected until after mid-2012," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.

"For Denmark it is important for confidence in economic policy that fiscal policy in Denmark should be at least as consistent as the new rules in the euro zone," Bernstein said.

