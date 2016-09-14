COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Denmark's central bank on Wednesday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 and 2017 for the third time this year, but significantly reduced its expectation for 2016 public deficit.

The central bank said the economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent this year, down from its previous forecast set in June of 1.0 percent. It also cut its 2017 forecast to 1.5 percent from the 1.6 percent estimated in June.

The public sector deficit was expected at 0.9 percent of GDP this year, compared with a previous forecast of 2.0 percent.

(Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen)