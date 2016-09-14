COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Denmark's central bank on
Wednesday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 and 2017
for the third time this year, but significantly reduced its
expectation for 2016 public deficit.
The central bank said the economy is expected to grow 0.9
percent this year, down from its previous forecast set in June
of 1.0 percent. It also cut its 2017 forecast to 1.5 percent
from the 1.6 percent estimated in June.
The public sector deficit was expected at 0.9 percent of GDP
this year, compared with a previous forecast of 2.0 percent.
(Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen)