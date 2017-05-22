COPENHAGEN, May 22 The Danish retail sales index fell 0.8 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent in April from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. April 2016 Marts 2016 Pct. change yr/yr -0.8 +2.6 Pct. change mth/mth +0.3 +0.1** ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.3 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)