* Cbank cuts 2012 GDP growth forecast to 1.1 pct

* Raises forecast for 2012 public sector deficit

* Says crucial to keep fiscal discipline like euro zone (Adds Q3 deficit figures, analyst comments)

By Mette Fraende and John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 Denmark's central bank cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next on Thursday and said the country needed to keep at least as tight a grip on public finances as will be required by euro zone countries under proposed new rules.

EU member but euro outsider Denmark is one of nine non-euro EU countries that agreed at a summit last week to support the 17 members of the single currency bloc in drafting an intergovernmental plan for fiscal union to try to save the euro.

Denmark has been the worst-performing Nordic economy this year, and economists say it could slip back into recession this quarter after contracting in the third quarter.

"Activity in the Danish economy has declined since summer, and the first real growth is not expected until after mid-2012," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.

The Nationalbank lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.4 percent made in September, and cut its 2012 GDP growth estimate to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent, saying the situation had become gloomier and more uncertain because of the European debt crisis. Its new forecasts are close to the government's estimates.

The central bank kept its 2013 GDP growth forecast at 1.6 percent.

It raised its estimate for the 2012 public sector deficit to 5.7 percent of GDP from 3.9 percent. But it forecast that the deficit would fall to 2.9 percent of GDP in 2013, which would bring it back below the EU's official 3 percent ceiling.

Separate data on Thursday showed the public sector deficit grew by less than expected during the third quarter, raising expectations Denmark's deficit could be below the 3 percent limit this year.

"If the deficit on public finances comes under 10 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) in the fourth quarter, the deficit with the current growth outlook would be below the 3 percent limit this year," Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said.

Bernstein urged fiscal discipline.

"For Denmark it is important for confidence in economic policy that fiscal policy in Denmark should be at least as consistent as the new rules in the euro zone," he said.

Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt has also said Denmark must not risk lagging behind the euro zone in fiscal discipline, but she faces tensions within her centre-left coalition over her support for the planned EU pact.

Finland's central bank also cut its growth forecasts on Thursday due to the euro zone debt crisis and said it did not see the Finnish economy improving until the second half of next year.

Danish GDP shrank 0.8 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months. Economists expect a further contraction this quarter, which would mark a slide back into recession, and public finances are under increasing strain.

DEEPENING DEFICIT

"With the budget for 2012, there is no improvement in the structural public balance, and Denmark stands out among a few EU countries with an expected, significant increase in its deficit on public finances in 2012," the bank said.

The deepening euro zone debt crisis made it especially important to preserve financial markets' confidence in Danish fiscal policy, the central bank said.

"It is therefore positive that the new government plans to live up to the EU's requirement to secure a deficit on public finances of under 3 percent of GDP in 2013, as well as to improve the structural balance by 1.5 percentage point of GDP over the years 2011-13," the bank said.

The export-dependent Danish economy has been hit this year by the downturn in its trading partners and persistently weak domestic demand, which is partly a hangover from a pre-crisis property boom that left households heavily indebted.

The central bank cut its forecast for growth of private consumption next year to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent.

To kickstart growth the centre-left government, which took office in October, plans to bring forward public investments.

"Bringing forward public investments will contribute positively to growth next year but will act as a constraint in 2013," the Nationalbank said. ($1 = 5.7385 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Mette Fraende; Editing by Kavita Chandran and Susan Fenton)