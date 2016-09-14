(Adds executive quotes, details)

By Annabella PultzNielsen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it had seen limited impact on the country's economy from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but a shortage of skilled and unskilled labour could threaten a fragile economic recovery.

The central bank said the economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent this year, down from its June forecast of 1.0 percent. It also cut its 2017 forecast to 1.5 percent from the 1.6 percent estimated in June.

The economy may expand by another 1.8 percent in 2018, if the work force grows.

"It is important that there will be enough work force if this turnaround should not stall," central bank President Lars Rohde said at the bank's quarterly review of Danish economy.

Lack of workers has reached the same level as when the labour market heated up in the middle of the previous decade, he added.

Economic growth towards the end of the decade is based on expectations that exports will grow 3.1 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018, compared with 0.7 this year.

Rohde said despite lower growth in general exports and consumption in the aftermath of Britain's vote on its EU membership, things are developing positively in the export-driven Danish economy. (Editing by Larry King)