* Retail sales data now includes petrol stations
* Retail sales fell 0.7 pct in Q1 vs Q4 by new method
* Economists say weak consumption picture reinforced
COPENHAGEN, May 23 A new series of retail sales
data for March suggests the Danish economy stayed stuck in
recession in the first quarter of this year, economists said on
Wednesday.
Denmark is the weakest-performing economy in the Nordic
region, its recovery from the 2009 plunge in the wake of the
financial crisis taking a painfully slow path.
Gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in 2011, but revised
fourth-quarter data published at the end of March showed the
economy was technically in recession in the second half of last
year.
Statistics Denmark introduced a new series of retail sales
data on Wednesday, including sales at petrol stations, which it
said accounted for about 8 percent of total retail sales in
Denmark over the past 12 months.
The new index, which also included other methodological
changes, showed that retail sales grew 0.8 percent in March
month-on-month after falling 0.3 percent in February and
dropping 0.7 percent in January.
That added up to a 0.7 percent decline in the first quarter
from the fourth quarter, a Statistics Denmark official said.
That compares with retail sales figures published on May 1
according to the old method, showing a 0.2 percent increase in
March month-on-month after 0.1 percent rises in February and
January, and a quarter-on-quarter fall of 0.1 percent.
Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said in a note to
clients the new data pointed to weak first-quarter private
consumption, a significant component of GDP.
Bocian noted that the new retail sales index showed a weaker
development in January and February than the old index and
added: "The nice growth in retail sales in March can therefore
unfortunately not be seen as an indication that the trend in
consumption has now turned for the better."
Bocian said that if the drop in retail sales in the quarter
reflected overall private consumption, then "we must
unfortunately conclude that the Danish economy was with a high
likelihood also in recession in the first quarter."
He noted that Danish exports had been unimpressive.
Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said the new
retail data reinforced a picture of stagnant private consumption
familiar from other indicators.
"It is more or less the same picture you have seen, that
consumption has been stable in the first quarter of 2012,"
Stramer said. "The likelihood that we are going to see a
recession in the first quarter of 2012 is quite high."
Jyske Bank senior economist Niels Ronholt also said that the
new data did not alter the big picture.
"Overall it looks like weak private consumption, and, also
on the basis of the old figures, I would assume a decrease in
private consumption for the first quarter," Ronholt said.
Statistics Denmark will publish first-quarter GDP on May 31.
Bocian said first-quarter GDP growth was likely very close
to zero. "But whether it's above or below I'm not certain."
"If GDP also fell in the first quarter, then we must say
that the Danish economy once again has been hit harder by the
economic cycle than the rest of Europe," Bocian said.
