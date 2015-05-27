COPENHAGEN May 27 Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Wednesday called a general election for June 18 in which her centre-left Social Democrats will face stiff competition from the centre-right Liberals and the anti-immigrant Danish People's Party.

Polls show a coalition of the Social Democrats and other parties are about 7-8 percentage points behind a bloc of the Liberals and other parties.

The Eurosceptic Danish People's Party could find itself in a coalition government for the first time in its 20-year history should the main opposition Liberals win.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Jeremy Gaunt)