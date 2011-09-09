* Markets would take swing to the Left in stride -economists
* Economists say rates and crown would hardly be moved
* Looser policy long term could bring reaction
By Erik Matzen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 A possible swing to the Left
in elections in Denmark next week would not have a big immediate
impact on financial markets but investors would react later if
fiscal policy is too lax, economists said.
Neither the Danish crown currency, which has gained against
the euro , nor the bond market are seen as vulnerable
if the centre-left opposition unseats the centre-right coalition
of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in the Sept. 15 ballot.
"Experience from the past does not point to a strong
reaction if the election leads to a political shift," Nordea
Markets global chief economist Helge Pedersen said.
A shift to a Social Democrat-led government would not be a
leap into the unknown by a return to a situation that existed 10
years ago and for much of the 20th century.
Rasmussen has campaigned on a message of fiscal
responsibility, seeking to persuade voters that the opposition's
policy is irresponsible and will hit households with higher
taxes and the economy through weaker competitiveness.
The Social Democrats and their allies have said the
government has mismanaged the crisis by failing to boost growth
and allowing public finances to sink deep into debt.
Both sides have pledged to balance the budget by 2020, but
by different routes, and both have proposed a growth package of
about 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.9 billion).
Triple-A rated Denmark went from healthy surpluses to
deficits in the wake of the financial crisis. The government
estimates the public sector deficit will reach 3.8 percent of
GDP this year and climb to 4.6 percent of GDP next year, above
the EU's convergence criteria limit of 3 percent.
For months Social Democrat leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt's
"Red bloc" has led in the opinion polls, though Rasmussen's
"Blue bloc" has trimmed the lead in some surveys to within a few
percentage points. No recent polls have shown him ahead.
If Thorning-Schmidt wins the election, she is expected to
form a coalition government with the Socialist People's Party
and likely bring in the centrist Social-Liberal Party.
Pedersen said that the Socialist People's Party, which has
never served in government, remained an unknown, a "joker".
"But I do not believe that a change of government to the Red
bloc would be very significant as long as there is not a clear
worsening of public finances through a sharp increase in
spending and consequently of debt," Pedersen said.
Pedersen said the crucial test in the long term will be
whether the future government carries out reforms to boost
employment and competitiveness and raise the retirement age.
RATES, CROWN SEEN CALM
Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said that a "Red
bloc" government's economic policy would probably initially
differ only little from that of the incumbent coalition.
"Interest rates would hardly rise in the short term as a
consequence of a power shift, and foreign investors would
probably continue in the short term calmly to buy Danish bonds,"
Bocian said.
The central bank runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy
to keep the crown currency in a narrow band to the euro, and
that policy is supported by all but one small leftist party.
Bocian said the Red bloc's 2020 economic plan had
holes on in the financing side, which could lead to higher
interest rates in the longer term.
Jyske Bank's senior economist Niels Ronholt said financial
markets are now focused on debt, and Denmark's debt remains
among the lowest in the European Union.
Officials have estimated the central government debt will be
23.9 percent of GDP this year and 27.3 percent next year.
But Ronholt said the view of Denmark would change if the
country continued to run large deficits and pile up more debt.
"If a new government avoids reforms to curb public
expenditure and the deficit, I think the market will react,"
Ronholt said. "But here we are talking about the long term."
Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven noted that the
financial markets had not reacted to opinion polls which have
all indicated a change of power lies ahead.
($1 = 5.318 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen via Copenhagen newsroom; editing by
Ron Askew)