By Erik Matzen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 9 A possible swing to the Left in elections in Denmark next week would not have a big immediate impact on financial markets but investors would react later if fiscal policy is too lax, economists said.

Neither the Danish crown currency, which has gained against the euro , nor the bond market are seen as vulnerable if the centre-left opposition unseats the centre-right coalition of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in the Sept. 15 ballot.

"Experience from the past does not point to a strong reaction if the election leads to a political shift," Nordea Markets global chief economist Helge Pedersen said.

A shift to a Social Democrat-led government would not be a leap into the unknown by a return to a situation that existed 10 years ago and for much of the 20th century.

Rasmussen has campaigned on a message of fiscal responsibility, seeking to persuade voters that the opposition's policy is irresponsible and will hit households with higher taxes and the economy through weaker competitiveness.

The Social Democrats and their allies have said the government has mismanaged the crisis by failing to boost growth and allowing public finances to sink deep into debt.

Both sides have pledged to balance the budget by 2020, but by different routes, and both have proposed a growth package of about 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.9 billion).

Triple-A rated Denmark went from healthy surpluses to deficits in the wake of the financial crisis. The government estimates the public sector deficit will reach 3.8 percent of GDP this year and climb to 4.6 percent of GDP next year, above the EU's convergence criteria limit of 3 percent.

For months Social Democrat leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt's "Red bloc" has led in the opinion polls, though Rasmussen's "Blue bloc" has trimmed the lead in some surveys to within a few percentage points. No recent polls have shown him ahead.

If Thorning-Schmidt wins the election, she is expected to form a coalition government with the Socialist People's Party and likely bring in the centrist Social-Liberal Party.

Pedersen said that the Socialist People's Party, which has never served in government, remained an unknown, a "joker".

"But I do not believe that a change of government to the Red bloc would be very significant as long as there is not a clear worsening of public finances through a sharp increase in spending and consequently of debt," Pedersen said.

Pedersen said the crucial test in the long term will be whether the future government carries out reforms to boost employment and competitiveness and raise the retirement age.

RATES, CROWN SEEN CALM

Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said that a "Red bloc" government's economic policy would probably initially differ only little from that of the incumbent coalition.

"Interest rates would hardly rise in the short term as a consequence of a power shift, and foreign investors would probably continue in the short term calmly to buy Danish bonds," Bocian said.

The central bank runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy to keep the crown currency in a narrow band to the euro, and that policy is supported by all but one small leftist party.

Bocian said the Red bloc's 2020 economic plan had holes on in the financing side, which could lead to higher interest rates in the longer term.

Jyske Bank's senior economist Niels Ronholt said financial markets are now focused on debt, and Denmark's debt remains among the lowest in the European Union.

Officials have estimated the central government debt will be 23.9 percent of GDP this year and 27.3 percent next year.

But Ronholt said the view of Denmark would change if the country continued to run large deficits and pile up more debt.

"If a new government avoids reforms to curb public expenditure and the deficit, I think the market will react," Ronholt said. "But here we are talking about the long term."

Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven noted that the financial markets had not reacted to opinion polls which have all indicated a change of power lies ahead.

($1 = 5.318 Danish Crowns)