COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Denmark's Social Democrat-led opposition was leading the centre-right governing coalition and their allies in opinion polls published overnight, just hours before Danes began voting in a parliamentary election on Thursday.

A Megafon poll showed the opposition's lead at just 2.2 percentage points, with 51.1 percent support for the "Red bloc" against 48.9 percent for the "Blue bloc" of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

But a Ramboll poll, the survey with the widest gap out of five, showed the Red bloc with a lead of 5.8 percentage points.

The Red bloc consisting of the Social Democrats, Socialist People's Party, Social-Liberals and Red-Green Alliance has led in surveys for months in a campaign dominated by competing plans to revive and reform the economy.

No recent poll has shown Rasmussen's Blue bloc ahead, though one Sept. 10 Voxmeter poll showed the blocs even with 49.7 percent each.

Social Democratic Party leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt is bidding to unseat Rasmussen and form a centre-left coalition government to end a decade of centre-right rule.

The Blue bloc consists of the governing Liberal and Conservative parties and their allies outside government, the Liberal Alliance, Danish People's Party and Christian Democrats.

Polling stations will open at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday and close at 8 p.m.

Following is a table of recent opinion poll results (A key to the party abbreviations is below the table.): PARTY S R K SF KrD DF V LA EL Red Blue ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election 2007 25.5 5.1 10.4 13.0 0.9 13.9 26.2 2.8 2.2 45.8 54.2 Seats 45 9 18 23 - 25 46 5 4 81 94 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DATE INSTITUTE (Percentage support) =============================================================================== 14/9 Voxmeter 26.1 9.9 5.8 9.9 0.5 10.7 25.4 4.9 6.6 52.5 47.3 14/9 Epinion 25.4 9.6 5.8 10.5 0.7 12.1 24.4 5.2 6.2 51.7 48.2 14/9 Gallup 25.1 9.2 5.5 10.7 0.8 12.1 25.4 4.9 6.2 51.2 48.7 14/9 Ramboll 25.0 9.4 6.2 10.7 0.9 11.5 23.0 5.3 7.6 52.7 46.9 14/9 Megafon 25.0 9.7 6.0 10.6 0.8 12.8 24.1 5.2 5.8 51.1 48.9 13/9 Gallup 25.3 9.8 6.1 10.4 0.9 12.3 24.3 5.1 5.5 51.0 48.7 13/9 Ramboll 24.7 9.1 5.9 10.6 1.0 12.0 23.7 6.0 6.8 51.2 48.6 13/9 Voxmeter 22.1 11.7 5.6 10.8 0.7 12.7 23.4 5.3 7.4 52.0 47.7 13/9 Megafon 24.6 10.8 6.3 9.5 1.0 12.1 23.5 5.5 6.7 51.6 48.4 13/9 Epinion 25.0 8.4 5.8 11.1 0.9 12.1 24.6 5.4 6.7 51.2 48.8 12/9 Greens 26.0 9.6 5.9 10.7 0.8 11.5 24.0 4.6 6.7 53.0 46.8 12/9 Epinion 24.9 8.7 5.9 10.6 0.7 12.4 24.0 5.7 7.0 51.2 48.7 12/9 Voxmeter 22.5 11.1 5.1 10.2 0.8 12.9 23.8 5.8 7.0 50.8 48.4 12/9 Ramboll 25.0 10.2 5.8 10.6 0.8 11.9 23.9 5.3 6.1 51.9 47.7 12/9 Megafon 24.4 10.2 6.3 10.2 0.8 12.4 23.6 5.6 6.5 51.3 48.7 12/9 YouGov 23.2 9.7 6.3 10.3 0.7 12.4 21.0 8.1 8.4 51.6 48.5 12/9 Gallup 26.4 9.3 6.3 10.9 0.8 11.4 23.7 4.8 6.2 52.8 47.0 12/9 Norstat 26.3 8.4 6.0 11.5 1.0 12.3 24.1 4.0 6.2 52.4 47.4 11/9 Megafon 25.4 9.9 6.7 10.4 0.8 11.4 22.6 5.5 7.2 52.9 47.0 11/9 Gallup 25.9 9.2 5.4 10.8 0.8 12.7 23.0 4.9 7.2 53.1 46.8 11/9 Ramboll 24.3 10.4 5.8 10.8 0.9 11.9 24.3 5.1 6.4 51.9 48.0 11/9 Norstat 24.9 8.7 5.9 10.6 0.7 12.4 24.0 5.7 7.0 51.2 48.7 11/9 Voxmeter 23.1 10.7 5.0 10.0 0.7 13.0 24.5 6.0 6.3 50.1 49.2 11.9 Epinion 25.1 9.1 5.6 11.1 0.8 12.2 23.9 5.7 6.6 51.9 48.2 10/9 Gallup 26.4 8.9 5.2 10.1 1.0 12.1 23.7 5.2 7.4 52.8 47.2 10/9 Ramboll 24.7 9.6 6.2 10.9 0.9 12.5 24.4 4.8 5.8 51.0 48.8 10/9 Voxmeter 24.8 9.4 5.3 9.5 0.7 12.4 26.1 5.2 6.0 49.7 49.7 10/9 Epinion 25.9 9.1 5.1 11.2 0.6 12.4 23.3 6.0 6.5 52.7 47.4 10/9 Norstat 27.3 8.5 6.1 10.4 1.3 12.6 22.8 4.4 6.1 52.3 47.2 09/9 Megafon 24.9 9.7 5.8 11.6 0.7 12.1 23.6 5.2 6.4 52.6 47.4 09/9 Gallup 25.0 10.0 5.0 9.8 0.9 13.6 23.0 5.4 7.2 52.0 47.9 09/9 Ramboll 25.0 9.4 6.5 11.8 0.8 12.6 23.3 4.2 6.1 52.3 47.4 09/9 Voxmeter 26.2 9.8 5.0 9.7 0.7 11.9 25.7 4.7 5.7 51.4 48.0 09/9 Epinion 26.4 9.6 5.5 11.7 0.7 11.8 22.6 5.8 6.0 53.7 46.4 08/9 Megafon 24.3 9.4 6.0 11.1 0.8 12.3 23.6 5.8 6.8 51.6 48.5 08/9 Ramboll 24.9 8.6 7.0 12.2 0.8 12.9 22.1 5.0 6.3 52.0 47.8 08/9 Gallup 25.4 9.3 6.2 10.1 0.9 12.7 23.3 5.6 6.4 51.2 48.7 07/9 Megafon 24.2 9.5 6.0 10.5 0.7 12.7 23.7 5.7 7.0 51.2 48.8 07/9 Ramboll 25.5 9.2 6.8 11.2 0.5 13.0 21.8 5.4 6.2 52.1 47.5 06/9 Megafon 24.2 9.3 6.2 10.1 0.8 13.1 24.2 5.4 6.7 50.3 49.7 06/9 Ramboll 26.0 9.1 5.6 11.9 0.5 12.2 22.1 5.2 7.1 54.1 45.6 06/9 Gallup 25.3 8.1 6.6 11.7 0.6 12.7 24.0 4.8 6.1 51.2 48.7 05/9 Megafon 25.0 8.3 6.4 10.7 0.8 13.7 23.2 5.4 6.6 50.6 49.5 05/9 Gallup 24.6 8.4 6.9 12.3 0.7 12.4 23.7 4.8 6.1 51.4 48.5 05/9 Ramboll 25.8 9.3 5.9 11.8 0.7 12.7 22.6 4.5 6.3 53.2 46.4 05/9 Voxmeter 26.1 10.5 6.3 9.8 1.4 10.9 23.1 3.6 7.9 54.3 45.3 05/9 Epinion 25.6 8.4 6.0 11.1 0.8 12.6 24.4 5.2 5.9 51.0 49.0 05/9 Norstat 25.4 8.5 6.3 10.8 1.3 11.1 24.8 3.6 8.2 52.9 47.1 04/9 Gallup 25.8 7.8 6.9 12.3 0.7 12.1 23.2 4.7 6.4 52.3 47.6 04/9 Ramboll 25.7 9.2 5.5 11.1 0.8 13.1 23.4 4.2 6.8 52.8 47.0 04/9 Megafon 24.8 9.2 6.0 11.0 0.7 13.1 22.9 5.3 7.0 52.0 48.0 03/9 Ramboll 26.2 8.8 5.6 12.0 1.0 12.9 23.2 3.3 6.8 53.8 46.0 03/9 Gallup 25.1 7.5 6.4 13.3 0.8 11.3 23.9 5.4 6.2 52.1 47.8 03/9 Megafon 24.5 9.1 6.0 11.3 1.0 12.8 23.4 5.1 6.8 51.7 48.3 02/9 Megafon 24.8 9.9 5.2 11.0 0.9 12.6 24.2 5.1 6.2 51.9 48.0 02/9 Ramboll 27.7 9.0 6.0 11.3 1.0 13.2 23.2 3.0 5.5 53.5 46.4 02/9 Gallup 25.6 6.8 6.3 13.3 0.8 11.2 24.3 5.4 6.2 51.9 48.0 01/9 Gallup 24.7 8.0 6.4 13.4 0.7 12.2 24.9 4.8 4.8 50.9 49.0 01/9 Voxmeter 25.6 10.1 6.3 11.0 0.9 11.2 23.4 4.4 6.4 53.1 46.2 01/9 Ramboll 28.3 8.3 6.1 11.0 0.8 13.1 23.2 3.1 5.9 53.5 46.4 01/9 Megafon 25.7 9.5 5.4 11.1 1.0 11.6 25.2 4.6 5.9 52.2 47.8 01/9 Norstat 26.9 8.8 5.0 11.8 0.8 10.7 24.8 5.2 5.9 53.4 46.5 01/9 Epinion 28.4 6.9 5.5 11.8 0.5 12.7 23.5 4.1 6.5 53.6 46.3 31/8 Epinion 29.3 6.3 5.1 11.6 0.7 12.9 23.4 4.3 6.4 53.6 46.4 31/8 Voxmeter 25.5 10.1 6.7 11.5 0.7 11.1 24.2 3.8 5.7 52.8 46.5 31/8 Megafon 25.7 9.4 5.4 12.1 0.7 12.5 25.5 3.1 5.6 52.8 47.2 31/8 Ramboll 29.2 8.2 6.9 11.4 0.7 12.2 23.5 2.6 5.3 54.1 45.9 31/8 Gallup 26.4 8.2 7.5 12.4 0.7 12.3 24.3 3.5 4.6 51.6 48.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARTIES

S = Social Democratic Party, centre-left main opposition

R = Social-Liberal Party, centrist opposition

K = Conservative Party, governing coalition party SF = Socialist People's Party, leftist opposition KrD = Christian Democrats, centrist, supports government DF = Danish People's Party, right-wing