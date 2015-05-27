CEE MARKETS-Crown near 3-mth high in forwards, forint steady before rate meeting
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 28 The Czech crown was at a three-month-high in future deals on Tuesday as markets readied for an expected removal of an exchange rate floor. Hungary's forint was stable ahead of Tuesday's interest rate decision. To fight deflation risks, the Czech central bank introduced a cap in late 2013 to keep the crown weaker than 27 against the euro in the spot market . But with price growth back to normal, most analysts expect an exit from the "weak cro