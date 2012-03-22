COPENHAGEN, March 22 Danish governing and
opposition parties agreed on Thursday to boost offshore wind
energy in the country, already the world leader in wind power,
officials said.
Two offshore wind parks with total capacity of 1,000
megawatts (MW) will be built off Denmark by 2020, in a deal
between the centre-left government, an allied leftist party and
all opposition parties except one, government officials said.
Denmark has installed wind power capacity of 3,955 MW, which
meets about a fifth of the nation's total electricity needs --
the highest proportion in the world.
Minister for Climate, Energy and Building, Martin Lidegaard,
said a 400 MW wind farm would be built at Horns Rev, in the
North Sea off the west coast of Jutland, where a 160 MW park and
a 209 MW second phase are already in operation.
Later, a 600 MW wind power park would be built at Kriegers
Flak in the Baltic Sea between Denmark and Sweden, he said.
The government aims to boost the use of renewable energy to
50 percent of total electricity consumption from around 25
percent, and the new wind parks are central to that target.
"Almost 35 percent of our energy will come from renewable
energy sources and nearly 50 percent of our electricity
consumption will come from wind," Lidegaard said in a statement.
Also, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are to be reduced from
the 1990 level by 34 percent, by 2020, and total energy
consumption will fall 12 percent from the 2006 level, he said.
The government has estimated the measures will increase the
energy bill of an average Danish household by about 1,300 crowns
($230) per year, the ministry said.
Lidegaard said the new energy plans would help keep Danish
companies competitive and shield Danes from volatile increases
in fossil fuel prices.
On Friday, the government is expected to reach a broad deal
with the opposition Liberals and Conservatives on a new budget
law to steer future expenditure by introducing new spending
ceilings for the central government, regions and municipalities.
($1 = 5.6374 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen via Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by
David Hulmes)