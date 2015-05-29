COPENHAGEN May 29 Three Danish opposition parties have said they will seek a referendum on Denmark joining the euro zone's banking union if parliament votes on such a move.

A bill to bring Denmark's banking system under European Central Bank supervision is likely to pass in a vote to be held after a parliamentary election on June 18.

But three parties object, including the Eurosceptic Danish People's Party, which is expected to do well in the coming election.

A weighted average of more than 10 polls taken in recent days shows that the three otherwise disparate parties - the DPP, Red Green Alliance and Liberal Alliance - could together gain 62 seats in parliament, more than the 60-seat threshold that is needed to call for a referendum.

"Our three parties have agreed to do what we can to avoid Danish participation in the banking union," Simon Emil Ammitzboll, a member of parliament for Liberal Alliance party, told Reuters.

"The government and the majority have refused to hold a referendum but we hope together to gain enough seats in the parliament, so the electorate can have its say on this very important issue," he said. (Reporting by Erik Matzen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki/Jeremy Gaunt)