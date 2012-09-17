COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 A bag of explosives was
found on a street of the Danish capital Copenhagen early on
Monday and bomb specialists were attempting to determine its
origin.
Police sealed off the street in the Sydhavn district of
Copenhagen after the bag was discovered by a passer-by in the
early hours, while dogs searched the area for potentially more
explosives.
"Something points to the explosive being of military
origin," police Deputy Chief Superintendent Henrik Jakobsen
said.
"Specialists are now analysing the explosive while police
are trying to determine how it has ended up in the middle of a
Copenhagen street," he said.
Denmark has foiled several attempted militant attacks since
daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons lampooning
the Prophet Mohammad in 2005.
