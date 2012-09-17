COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 A bag of explosives was found on a street of the Danish capital Copenhagen early on Monday and bomb specialists were attempting to determine its origin.

Police sealed off the street in the Sydhavn district of Copenhagen after the bag was discovered by a passer-by in the early hours, while dogs searched the area for potentially more explosives.

"Something points to the explosive being of military origin," police Deputy Chief Superintendent Henrik Jakobsen said.

"Specialists are now analysing the explosive while police are trying to determine how it has ended up in the middle of a Copenhagen street," he said.

Denmark has foiled several attempted militant attacks since daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad in 2005. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Pravin Char)