BRIEF-22Nd Century Group q4 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $3.34 mln
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
COPENHAGEN, March 26 Denmark's defence ministry said it planned to buy new fighter jets to replace a fleet of 30 operational F-16s.
The ministry said it was considering Saab's Gripen fighter, Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Eurofighter Typhoon developed by BAE, Finmeccanica and EADS.
It will decide on the type and number of jets to order before the end of June 2015, the ministry said in an email. It declined to comment on the expected cost.
Denmark, together with Britain, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands, is helping fund the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.