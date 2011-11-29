(Cosmetic change to headline)

Position: Minister of Finance

Incumbent: Bjarne Corydon

Date of Birth: March 1, 1973

Term: Began Oct. 3, 2011

Key Facts:

-- A key adviser to Social Democratic Party leader Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who won an election in September 2011 to become prime minister, Corydon was previously unknown to the Danish public. He won a seat in parliament for the first time in September, just a few weeks before becoming finance minister in the new centre-left government in October.

-- Corydon was one of the architects of the policies that won the Sept. 15 election for Thorning-Schmidt's "Red bloc" alliance to end a decade of centre-right rule and make her Denmark's first female head of government.

-- An apparatchik, from 2005 Corydon led the party's analysis and information department, which supports politicians with technical expertise and advice.

-- After taking office, Corydon secured parliamentary support for the new government's 2012 budget proposal, relying on the leftist Red-Green Alliance party to clinch a majority, but failing to win broader support across the middle of the political spectrum.

-- In the talks on the 2012 budget, Corydon agreed to raise some taxes and spending to bring the Red-Green Alliance aboard, but the estimated deficit stayed at 96 billion crowns ($17.2 billion) as he said new spending was funded "crown for crown."

-- The deal with the Red-Green Alliance on the 2012 budget was blasted by opposition politicians who accused the government of betraying an election pledge to work for broad political cooperation on key legislation.

-- The path to the finance minister's job was cleared for Corydon when another Social Democrat, Henrik Sass Larsen, who had been tipped for the post, dropped out after failing to get a security clearance due to links to a biker gang member.

-- Corydon's father was a groundskeeper at a cemetery and his mother worked at a car repair shop. He joined the Social Democratic Party when he was 19 and says former U.S. President John F. Kennedy is his political role model.

-- Corydon obtained a degree in political science from the University of Aarhus in 2000. ($1 = 5.5818 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager and John Acher; Editing by David Cutler)