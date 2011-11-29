(Cosmetic change to headline)
Position: Minister of Finance
Incumbent: Bjarne Corydon
Date of Birth: March 1, 1973
Term: Began Oct. 3, 2011
Key Facts:
-- A key adviser to Social Democratic Party leader Helle
Thorning-Schmidt, who won an election in September 2011 to
become prime minister, Corydon was previously unknown to the
Danish public. He won a seat in parliament for the first time in
September, just a few weeks before becoming finance minister in
the new centre-left government in October.
-- Corydon was one of the architects of the policies that
won the Sept. 15 election for Thorning-Schmidt's "Red bloc"
alliance to end a decade of centre-right rule and make her
Denmark's first female head of government.
-- An apparatchik, from 2005 Corydon led the party's
analysis and information department, which supports politicians
with technical expertise and advice.
-- After taking office, Corydon secured parliamentary
support for the new government's 2012 budget proposal, relying
on the leftist Red-Green Alliance party to clinch a majority,
but failing to win broader support across the middle of the
political spectrum.
-- In the talks on the 2012 budget, Corydon agreed to raise
some taxes and spending to bring the Red-Green Alliance aboard,
but the estimated deficit stayed at 96 billion crowns ($17.2
billion) as he said new spending was funded "crown for crown."
-- The deal with the Red-Green Alliance on the 2012 budget
was blasted by opposition politicians who accused the government
of betraying an election pledge to work for broad political
cooperation on key legislation.
-- The path to the finance minister's job was cleared for
Corydon when another Social Democrat, Henrik Sass Larsen, who
had been tipped for the post, dropped out after failing to get a
security clearance due to links to a biker gang member.
-- Corydon's father was a groundskeeper at a cemetery and
his mother worked at a car repair shop. He joined the Social
Democratic Party when he was 19 and says former U.S. President
John F. Kennedy is his political role model.
-- Corydon obtained a degree in political science from the
University of Aarhus in 2000.
