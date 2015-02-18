(Adds comment on peg, negative rate impact, bond liquidity)

By Sabina Zawadzki and Erik Matzen

COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Denmark's fixed exchange rate will remain the cornerstone of its economic policy, despite the burden of negative interest rates the country is carrying to keep the crown's peg against the euro in place, its finance minister said.

Should speculators try to dislodge it or Greece exit the single currency zone, there is no back-up plan, Bjarne Corydon told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asked whether Denmark had a 'Plan B' in case of a speculative attack, he said: "No. We have quite a sufficient 'Plan A'."

The central bank has tried to stem a rising tide of demand for Danish assets as investors worried about the impact of Greece's debt crisis on the euro zone seek safer markets.

Denmark has cut interest rates four times since mid-January after Switzerland caused havoc on currency markets by ditching its franc cap against the euro, and both countries' deposit rates now stand at -0.75 percent.

The Swiss move led some to think Denmark might do the same, but the long tradition behind the fixed Danish currency - which began life as a peg to the German mark - and the political and financial consensus underpinning it, means that is unlikely.

"The difference between Switzerland and Denmark is quite obvious," Corydon said. "(Denmark's peg) survived the end of the cold war, it survived (a move) to the euro zone, it survived political turmoil, it survived the great depression."

'SERVING A HIGHER PURPOSE'

But with a deposit rate below zero, Danish banks are having to pay millions to deposit cash needed for liquidity at the central bank while two large lenders have ceased offering mortgages with short-term adjustable rates.

"Negative interest rates as such are not a good thing for the economy," Corydon said. "It's not just cheap borrowing, it's basically a new phenomenon out of line with the mechanism you're building the whole credit system on."

"You don't want to be there... It's where you have to be to serve a higher purpose."

Regarding the Greek debt crisis, Corydon said Denmark was anxious for the euro zone to function properly. "But we also want rules to be followed and we wish for a stable regime where you can count on the agreements you make."

In another surprise move, the central bank suspended government bond issues until further notice; a measure it hopes will dampen demand for the crown by removing a key asset that can be bought with the currency.

While state finances are in order and should not suffer, the suspension does reduce liquidity in Danish bonds. Corydon said the government was "comfortable that on the liquidity side we'd be safe with what we have".

He said a pension tax rebate scheme, which had been extended into this year and helped narrow budget gaps significantly, would not be extended into next year. The government sees a budget deficit of 2.9 percent in 2016, just under an EU cap.

Denmark must hold a general election by September, and the ruling Social Democrats and their allies lag the main opposition party in polls. (Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by John Stonestreet)