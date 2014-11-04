COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves, a monetary policy tool, rose to 443.3 billion Danish crowns ($74.57 billion) in October from 442.4 in September, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said its net purchase of foreign exchange due to intervention in the foreign-exchange market amounted to 2.4 billion crowns.

(1 US dollar = 5.9449 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, edited by Annabella Nielsen)