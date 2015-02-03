COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday it had spent 106 billion Danish crowns ($16 billion) in intervention on the foreign exchange market in January, a record high since the EU member pegged its crown currency to the euro.

The central bank sold crowns to weaken the currency and bought foreign currency, boosting foreign exchange reserves to a record high of 564 billion Danish crowns. The previous record was 514 billion crowns in July 2012.

($1 = 6.5054 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)