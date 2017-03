COPENHAGEN, April 7 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves, a monetary policy tool, remained at the record high level of 731.1 billion Danish crowns ($106.31 billion) by end-March as it did a month before, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"In March, Danmarks Nationalbank has not intervened in the foreign exchange market", the central bank said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8768 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Alexander Tange)