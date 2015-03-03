COPENHAGEN, March 3 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves hit a fresh all-time high after the central bank spent 168.7 billion Danish crowns ($25 billion) on intervention to defend the national currency's peg to the euro, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The reserves stood at 737.1 billion crowns at the end of February, up from 564.1 billion at the end of January. Analysts had expected reserves to build to 730 billion crowns.

Denmark, a European Union member but euro zone outsider, keeps the crown within a tight range around a central parity rate of 7.46038 crowns per euro.

