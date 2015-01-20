COPENHAGEN Jan 20 There is no change planned to
Denmark's fixed exchange rate policy and the central bank has
the necessary tools to react "at any given moment" to keep the
crown currency stable against the euro, a central bank spokesman
said on Tuesday.
The comments came a day after the bank cut interest rates to
weaken the crown. That followed the abandonment last week of the
Swiss franc's cap to the euro, which had raised speculation that
Denmark could follow suit.
"We have the necessary instruments in the form of interest
rate changes and intervention to maintain the fixed exchange
rate and we at all times look at market conditions and determine
what to do," central bank spokesman Karsten Biltoft said.
"We have the tools to react at any given moment."
