(Adds economy minister)
COPENHAGEN Jan 20 Denmark's central bank has
the tools to react "at any given moment" to preserve the crown
currency's peg to the euro, it said on Tuesday, while the
economy minister also insisted the fixed exchange rate would be
maintained.
Their comments came a day after the central bank cut
interest rates to weaken the crown. That followed the
abandonment last week of the Swiss franc's cap to the euro,
which had raised speculation that Denmark could follow suit.
"We have the necessary instruments in the form of interest
rate changes and intervention to maintain the fixed exchange
rate and we at all times look at market conditions and determine
what to do," central bank spokesman Karsten Biltoft said.
"We have the tools to react at any given moment."
The crown has been part of the European Exchange Rate
Mechanism (ERM2) since its inception and was pegged to the
German mark before the introduction of the euro in 1999.
"The government will continue to stick to its present
currency peg to the euro and the Danish central bank has all our
support in carrying this out," Economy Minister Morten
Ostergaard later told Reuters. The policy introduced in 1982 has
"served the Danish economy well", he added.
Ostergaard had said after Monday's rate cut that "no serious
politician" would propose leaving or changing ERM2.
The central bank aims to keep the crown pegged within a
narrow band of 7.29252 to 7.62824 crowns to the euro.
"The policy remains the way it has been -- namely that we
maintain it close to central parity," Biltoft said.
Analysts expect a further cut as soon as this Thursday
should the European Central Bank announce a widely anticipated
quantitative easing package, which they say could lead to the
euro weakening and the crown strengthening again.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Erik Matzen; Editing by
Catherine Evans)