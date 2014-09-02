COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves, a monetary policy tool, rose to 441.6 billion Danish crowns ($77.8 billion) in August from 440.9 in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in August to steady the crown. (1 US dollar = 5.6750 Danish crown) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)