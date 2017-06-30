(Adds details, quotes)
COPENHAGEN, June 30 The Danish economy performed
better than expected in the first quarter and last year, revised
figures showed on Friday, highlighting the need for reforms to
avoid labour shortages, business lobby groups said.
Denmark's gross domestic product grew 2.6 percent in the
first quarter from the same quarter last year, up from a May
reading of 2.2 percent, outpacing growth in the euro zone and in
the United States.
Economic growth in 2016 was also revised up to 1.7 percent
from 1.3 percent, putting last year's growth almost in line with
the two previous years.
Businesses in the export-driven economy have seen an
increase in orders, but about a quarter of companies surveyed by
the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) said they had lost
sales or orders because they could not recruit enough employees.
"This means focus should be on avoiding overheating the
economy. That requires both a tight fiscal policy and reforms to
extend the growth potential for the economy," said chief
economist Steen Bocian at The Confederation of Danish Enterprise
(DE), another lobby group.
"As reforms take time to implement, now is the time to
react," he said.
More than every third company has unsuccessfully tried to
recruit employees within the past year, the DI survey of 3,335
companies showed on Friday.
Denmark's right-leaning government is seeking to entice
people into work through pension reforms and tax cuts but it may
prove difficult to persuade its powerful ally, the Danish
People's Party (DF), to back its plans.
The government holds only 53 seats in parliament and has to
negotiate with other parties, most often the populist DF, to
secure the 90 votes necessary to pass laws.
The government said last month it expected growth this year
to be around 1.7 percent, up from an earlier forecast of 1.5
percent, but said it wanted to implement reforms that could
boost the rate to 2 percent per year.
In November, a major revision of economic data painted a
much brighter picture of Denmark's growth in recent years.
