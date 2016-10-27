COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Zombies, spiders and more than 20,000 pumpkins have descended on Tivoli Gardens as the Danish amusement park gears up for Halloween on Monday with their annual spooky celebrations.

The Copenhagen fair is also interactive, with visitors hunting zombies on their mobile phone and killing them by throwing virtual pumpkins as they roam around the park.

"The dead are coming back and we try to scare them away," said Hungarian student, Evelyn Dani.

The 11th edition of the fair began earlier this month and runs until Nov. 6. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)