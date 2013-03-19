BRIEF-E L Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share C$24.49
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, March 19 The Danish government on Tuesday lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in 2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent.
"As 2012 ended disappointingly, we enter 2013 at a lower level of GDP than expected. This suggests that we will have to revise our estimates for annual growth in GDP in 2013," Economy and Interior Minister Margaret Vestager said in the statement.
Denmark's gross domestic product contracted 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2012. For the full year, the economy shrank by 0.6 percent after a 1.1 percent expansion in 2011.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* E L financial -net equity value per common share was $1,159.26 at December 31, 2016, an increase from $1,089.23 as at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 2 Ten state governors seeking to avoid millions of dollars in federal healthcare cuts under Republican plans to replace Obamacare pressed their case in a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the talks.
* Deutsche Bank plans to re-combine markets and investment bank ; lender is discussing promoting executives Schenck, Sewing as deputy co-CEOs - WSJ Source : http://on.wsj.com/2mkaXPA Further company coverage: