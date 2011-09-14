By John Acher and Jeremy Gaunt
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 15
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Denmark's ruling
centre-right coalition girded for possible defeat in an election
on Thursday as voters threatened to take out their anger with
the country's economic plight on the party that has led the
country for a decade.
Opinion polls heading into Thursday's general election
showed the centre-left, or "Red bloc", of Helle Thorning-Schmidt
set for a win against the "Blue bloc" of incumbent Prime
Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
The polls have been narrowing, however, and the final result
may hang on last-minute appeals from both leaders, or on
kingmaker parties from either left or right.
Rasmussen said on Wednesday he was confident he could pull
off a come-from-behind victory but acknowledged that voters were
in the mood for a change.
In a last one-on-one debate with Thorning-Schmidt he said
the Red bloc would unwind what he had achieved.
"All the reform decisions we have taken -- on unemployment
benefits, early retirement, national pensions -- those you will
roll back and that will make Denmark poorer," he said.
The state of the economy has been the major issue of the
campaign, with the governing parties, like others in Europe,
under fire for presiding over the worst economic downturn since
Word War II.
Thorning-Schmidt, who would become Denmark's first female
prime minister if she wins, has argued that Rasmussen has failed
to spur growth and built up the deficit. Her platform includes
increased government spending, along with an unusual plan of
making everyone work 12 minutes more per day.
An extra hour of productivity each week, it is argued, would
help kick-start growth.
"Denmark needs change, Denmark needs to move on and Denmark
needs my leadership," she said.
A Gallup poll published on Wednesday showed the prime
minister cutting the opposition's lead to 2.3 percentage points,
with 48.7 percent support for Rasmussen's Blue bloc to 51.0
percent for the Reds.
Anything closer might mean that smaller parties -- now
aligned with either the Blues or the Reds -- could alter the
balance by switching sides.
Small groups include the centrist Social Liberals, the
anti-immigration Danish People's Party and four parliamentarians
from North Atlantic dependencies Greenland and the Faroe
Islands.
IT'S THE ECONOMY
Denmark has been spared much of the trauma being suffered by
western European countries because it remains outside the euro
zone. This means it is not involved in the cost of bailing out
debt-ridden countries like Greece, an issue that has provoked
anger in neighbouring Germany.
But the economic crisis turned healthy surpluses into
deficits, estimated to climb to 4.6 percent of GDP next year.
Danish banks have also been struggling, with small bank
Fjordbank Mors falling into the hands of administrators in June,
the ninth Danish bank to be taken over by the state since the
start of the crisis in 2008.
Thorning-Schmidt, a former member of the European
Parliament, is part of an extended European political family,
married to the son of Neil and Glenys Kinnock. Neil was a
European commissioner and British Labour Party leader, Glenys a
European parliamentary deputy and Europe minister in the last
Labour government.
Rasmussen, widely known by his middle name Lokke in part
because he is Denmark's third unrelated Rasmussen prime minister
in a row, is best known on the international scene for hosting
the U.N. climate change talks in Copenhagen in 2009.
His leadership at the talks, which failed to agree on
binding emissions cuts, came under criticism.
(Additional reporting by Mette Fraende; Writing by Jeremy
Gaunt)