COPENHAGEN Jan 30 The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry steadied in January, the national statistics office said on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator was unchanged at 5 points from a revised 5 points in December, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies for their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office's website www.dst.dk

