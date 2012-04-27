UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
COPENHAGEN, April 27 The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry has improved in April, the national statistics office said on Friday.
The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 4 points from 2 points March, Statistics Denmark said.
The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.
Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office's website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
* European allies sceptical, see mixed message (Updates with quotes, reaction)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.