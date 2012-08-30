* Aug manufacturing outlook slides to zero

COPENHAGEN, Aug 30 Denmark moved a step closer to its third recession in three years on Thursday as data suggested manufacturing output would stagnate over coming months, though investors still showed confidence in the country's short-term debt.

The near-term manufacturing outlook worsened in August, the national statistics office said, with the main confidence indicator falling to zero from a positive 5 points in July, its worst reading in three months.

That backed up a gloomy picture of the economy painted a day earlier when numbers showed gross domestic product shrank by a sharper-than-expected 0.5 percent in the second quarter after just one quarter of thin growth.

"We are faring just as badly as crisis-hit Europe," Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said.

But debt markets took a different view, brushing off the risk of another economic slump as they continued to pay for the privilege of holding the country's short-term paper at a T-bill auction.

"Today's (manufacturing) figures ...indicate whether the negative growth from the second quarter will continue into the third quarter," Nykredit senior economist Tore Stramer said. "Unfortunately, it looks like it will."

Thursday's set of data also showed unemployment inched up to 4.7 percent in July from 4.6 percent in June - still far below the average rate across Europe.

"The risk of negative growth in the third quarter, and therefore a new technical recession, is definitely present... The worsening pessimism is therefore also a warning that a more long-term recession is looming," Stramer said.

Evidence was also mounting that the government would find it tough to meet next year's budget targets, Danske Bank's Bocian said.

"Today's figure for Danish industry indicate that growth will be very low in the second half of the year, and we cannot dismiss that the third quarter could also show falling GDP," he added.

Presenting its budget on Monday, the government raised its 2013 GDP growth forecast to 1.7 percent, from an estimate in May of 1.5 percent. It trimmed its 2012 view to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent.

But Thursday's T-bill auction from the central bank showed international investors seeking less risky assets are still prepared to accord Danish paper "safe haven" status.

The overbid auction saw 11.46 billion Danish crowns ($1.93 billion) of bills sold, repeating the recent pattern of negative yields on all three maturities.

($1 = 5.9272 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Mia Shanley; Editing by John Stonestreet)