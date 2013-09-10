COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 Denmark's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) rose a modest 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The rate was below an average 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

According to Denmark's national method, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly also below an average forecast for a 0.5 percent rise in the poll. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)