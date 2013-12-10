UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Denmark's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) remained at 0.3 percent in November from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
In October the rate was also 0.3 percent.
The consumer price index (CPI) according to Denmark's national method rose 0.5 percent in November year-on-year, after a 0.7 percent increase in October, Statistics Denmark said.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources